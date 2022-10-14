Morris Savransky, beloved father of Barry (Kim) Savransky and Alan (Ceci) Savransky. Devoted grandfather of Megan Savransky, Brandon Savransky, Ashley (Steve) Hazel, Michael Savransky and Ally (Walker) McKenzie. Great-grandfather of Tripp. Dear brother of the late Gilbert Savransky, Mickey Savransky, Phoebe Golub and Roz Unger.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bet Olam Cemetery (Chagrin and Richmond Roads, Beachwood, OH.) Family will be receiving friends at a time and place to be announced.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Oct. 17 at YouTube, under search enter Morris Savransky Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.