Avery W. Savren passed away July 23, 2022.
Avery is the dear brother of Joy Savren (Maureen Meslovich), Bonnie (Joshua) Ziff and the late Shelley Savren (Elijah Imlay, surviving); and cherished uncle and great-uncle.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 26 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
The family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. July 26 at the Ziff residence, 10619 Tibbetts Road in Kirtland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.