Savren

Avery W. Savren passed away July 23, 2022.

Avery is the dear brother of Joy Savren (Maureen Meslovich), Bonnie (Joshua) Ziff and the late Shelley Savren (Elijah Imlay, surviving); and cherished uncle and great-uncle.

Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. July 26 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.

The family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. July 26 at the Ziff residence, 10619 Tibbetts Road in Kirtland.

Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.

Tags