Alice Ruth Sayre of Beachwood was born in Cleveland to the late Dr. Isaac and Bessie Rubin in 1924 and passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2021.
Alice graduated from Cleveland Heights High School at which she developed her lifelong love of music by learning to play the clarinet and becoming a proud member of the marching band.
At The Ohio State University, Alice became an ardent Buckeye and majored in business. After graduation, she took a job with the late Morrie Sayre, who, three months later, became her beloved husband. During their 64-year marriage, they shared many interests: music, sports and community, including their activities at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Most of all, they derived joy from raising their children, Donald and the late Ilene.
Alice volunteered at Montefiore for three decades, eventually serving as president of the auxiliary and the parliamentarian. In 2013, Montefiore honored Alice for her volunteerism with the Harley I. Gross Presidential Award.
When Alice moved to Stone Gardens, she enjoyed reuniting with long time friends and making new ones. She brought her executive skills by serving as Ambassador to new residents, vice president of the residents’ council and then the president. Alice also discovered a new talent by participating in wine and painting. Her particular delight, however, was dining at the home of her son and daughter-in-law and playing with her three cats.
Alice is survived by her son, Donald (Nancy Wurzel); and also by her nieces and cousins.
A private burial took place at Mayfield Cemetery. The family requests no visitation at this time.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to Shoes and Clothes for Kids, the Menorah Park Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or a charity of their choice.
Friends may view the service beginning Jan. 11 on YouTube (enter Alice Sayre Funeral Service).