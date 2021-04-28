Diana Schachter (nee Marmorstein), 89, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021. She was born in Cleveland, to the late Sara (nee Neumann) and Alex Marmorstein, and attended Cleveland Heights High School and The Ohio State University. Diana was the beloved wife of the late Robert Schachter; caring mother of Dr. Steven (Sue) Schachter of Sharon, Mass., Susie Evans (Bobby, deceased) of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Richard (Cheryl) Schachter of Kansas City, Mo.; loving grandmother of Michael (Mindy), David (Kate), Cody (Sam), Jeff, and Ryan; adoring great-grandmother of Avery; and devoted sister of the late Joan Silverman of California.
Diana’s life was centered around her family. Throughout her entire life, she was incredibly loving, kind, optimistic and giving. Her gentleness defined her. As she joins departed loved ones in timeless reunion, her family and friends will carry on in the tradition that she gifted to us, and the fondest of memories will forever live in all of our hearts.
Private services with burial were held at Beaches Memorial Park, Atlantic Beach, Fla. To honor the extraordinary life of Diana Schachter, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org), Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257, or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at ferreirafuneralservices.com.