Renee Levy Schaffer (nee Streem), 87, passed away Dec. 28. 2019, in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., surrounded by her loving children. She lived in the Cleveland area from birth until 2000, when she moved to Florida with her beloved husband, Hugo.
Born March 10, 1932, in Cleveland to Bertha and Harry Streem, Renee attended Cleveland Heights High School. She worked in cosmetics sales at Saks Fifth Avenue and Halle Brothers Co. Confirmed at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, Renee was involved with City of Hope and the Hebrew Benevolent Society.
Renee loved spending time with family. She enjoyed playing golf with her late husband, Hugo, and playing mahjong and canasta with her friends. Renee hosted and cooked for her entire family every holiday.
Renee was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Hugo Schaffer; parents, Bertha and Harry Streem; son, Bernard Levy; and siblings, Louise Streem, Shirley Ellis and Dr. Gerald Streem. She is survived by her children, Caren (Marty) Wishnek of Cleveland, Debbie Meister of Cleveland and Lenny Levy (Faye, deceased) of Cleveland, daughter-in-law, Marla Levy and step-daughter, Ines (Daniel) Ades; grandchildren, Ali (Aaron) Schwartz, Sarah (David) Metalonis, Kim (Jason) Zamecnik, Shannon (Vince) Russo, Eric (Laura) Levy, Hallie Levy, Esther Ades and Shai (Tracy) Ades; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Alicia Rosen of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The family will hold a memorial service at noon and will receive guests until 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Aberdeen Community Center in Highland Heights.
Contributions in loving memory of Renee can be made to City of Hope of Sunny Isles Beach or your charity of choice.