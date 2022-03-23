Norman Eugene Scharf passed away on March 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.
He was born on Oct. 14, 1946, in Cleveland to Herman and Lillian Scharf, both deceased. He was predeceased by his brother, Sandy Scharf. Norman is survived by his twin brother, Marty (Barbara) Scharf, and other siblings, Lonny (Nancy) Scharf, Susan (Neal) Epstein, Michelle Scharf and Lauren Scharf. He loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Norman grew up in Cleveland and lived in Los Angeles, Cincinnati and Detroit.
He worked as a school crossing guard for Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Cincinnati. In his spare time, he could be found riding city buses, painting addresses on sidewalks, or doing the mitzvah of completing a minyan at an area synagogue.
Norman will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky personality, his timely birthday and holiday phone calls, and his love of animals and coconut bars from the old Lax and Mandel Bakery.
Donations in Norman’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice or to Halom House, 4680 Hunt Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.