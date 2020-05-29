Allan Schechtman, 89, of Beachwood, beloved husband of Judy (nee Lavin) and son of David and Clara Schechtman. Loving father of Eric Schechtman (Dr. Shira Rubinstein), Paul Schechtman (Pam) and Susan Cohen (Dr. Scott Cohen). Devoted grandfather of Benjamin and Jeremy Cohen, Erin (Ron) Caruso (nee Schechtman) and Matthew Schechtman (Amanda Church). Great-grandfather of Vivian Louise Caruso. Dear brother of the late Joseph Schechtman and Phyllis Mandel (nee Schechtman). Cherished brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend. Private graveside services will be held 10 a.m. May 31 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, the family is not receiving visitors for shiva.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (greaterclevelandfoodbank.org), one of the COVID funds at University Hospitals/Ahuja Medical Center (uhhospitals.org/locations/uh-ahuja-medical-center/giving), or the charity of your choice.