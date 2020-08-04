Judy C. Schechtman, 86, of Beachwood, passed away Aug. 3, 2020. Judy was born Oct. 30, 1933 in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Allan H. Schechtman and daughter of Rachel and Benjamin Lavin. Loving mother of Eric Schechtman (Shira) of Silver Spring, Md., Paul Schechtman (Pam) of Twinsburg, and Susan Cohen (Scott) of Boston. Devoted grandmother of Benjamin and Jeremy Cohen, Erin Caruso (Ron) and Matthew Schechtman (Amanda). Great-grandmother of Vivian Louise Caruso. Dear sister of the late Marvin Lavin (Natalie), the late Alice Nyer (Nealan), Gloria Shafran (John) and the late Adele Peppercorn (David). Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, neighbor and friend.
Private graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. To view the service, visit bit.ly/3fABnF7.
Due to COVID-19 and safety precautions, the family is not receiving visitors for Shiva.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care of Menorah Park/Maltz Hospice House or a charity of their choice. If choosing hospice (menorahpark.org/donate), please select “designate your gift/specific program” and enter the name “Maltz Hospice House.”
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Schechtman family at bkbmc.com.