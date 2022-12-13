Barry H. Schecter, beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Gede), born Dec. 21, 1949, passed away Dec. 12, 2022.
Loving father of Jessica (Michael) Kane and Aaron (Amanda) Schecter. Devoted grandfather of Theodore Kane, Benjamin Kane, Hudson Schecter and Ryleigh Schecter. Dear brother of Rosalie (Arnie) Felberbaum. Cherished son of Mildred and the late Leo Schecter.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at the Ridge Road Cemetery #2, 3824 Ridge Road in Brooklyn Heights.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Beth Israel-The West Temple, 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland. Beginning Dec. 17, the family will receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Amanda and Aaron Schecter, 10343 Flagstone Road in Twinsburg.
Friends who wish may contribute to Speak Easy c/o the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center (info@chsc.org), or Cleveland Stroke Club, c/o Geri Pitts, 9284 Towpath Trail, Seville, OH 44273 (clevelandstrokeclub.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it beginning Dec. 17 on YouTube by searching Barry Schecter Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.