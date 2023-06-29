Stephen Scheinberg, 75, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away June 22, 2023.
Born Nov. 19, 1948, in Youngstown, Stephen graduated from Rayen High School before serving in the U.S. Navy as a cook during the Vietnam War.
Stephen was a loving brother and uncle that always had a smile on his face. He followed in his father, Albert’s footsteps as a deli owner. Not only did Steve own his own personal deli in the Shaker Heights area, he worked at the deli counter at Jack’s Deli and Vienna Beef of Cleveland.
Stephen was the husband of the late Sandra Scheinberg of 10 years; Brother of Michael (Barbara) Scheinberg of Pittsburgh; brother of the late Marilyn Freeman; and uncle of Natalie (Bobby) Fox, Michelle Freeman, Amanda Lawrence, Emily (Scott) Levine, Melanie (deceased) Scheinberg, Ashley (Adam) Bodenmiller and Scott (Julia) Scheinberg as well as a loving great uncle to 11 great nieces and nephews.
The family held a small shiva in Pittsburgh on June 25 at the residence of Barbara and Michael Scheinberg.
Contributions in memory of Stephen can be made to the Melanie Scheinberg EKC Scholarship Fund, c/o the JCC of Greater Pittsburgh, or the American Cancer Society.