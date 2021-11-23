Silvia (Goldberg) Scheiner, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and formerly of Oceanside, N.Y., passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, at age 99. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Scheiner, mother of Carey Joseph (Richard), of Lyndhurst, and Margie Hodes (Jay), of Bedford, N.H. She was Nana to Lori Kowit (David), of Columbus, Scott Joseph (Shelley), of Natick, Mass., Adam Hodes (Lauren), of Annandale, Va., and David Hodes (Hannah), of Dunbarton, N.H. She was Grana to six cherished great grandchildren, Zoe, Julia, Hailey, Sydney, Isaac and Joey.
Born in Brooklyn, she met and married Joe at age 19. They were married for 52 years and traveled the world together. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and unforgettable dimples.