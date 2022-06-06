Susan M. Schermer (nee Sill), beloved wife of the late Dr. Marvin Schermer. Loving mother of late Nancy (Dr. Jay Samuels) Schermer and the late Laurie (Alan Meyer) Schermer. Devoted grandmother of Daniel Meyer, Avita Samuels and Stephen (Mallary) Meyer. Great-grandmother of Lauralyn. Dear sister of the late Robert (Eileen) Sill. Cherished aunt and great-aunt.
Services will be held at noon June 8 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Hillel at the Case Western Reserve University or ORT.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it online at noon June 8 on bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Susan Schermer, click on her obituary and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.