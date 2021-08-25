Lory Schiff (nee Klaper), a Holocaust survivor who was born in Austria in 1921.
Lory is the daughter of the late Adolf and Paulin Klaper; beloved wife of Herman, deceased; devoted and cherished mother of the late Susan Schiff; and dear sister of Salo Klaper of Switzerland.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Contributions are suggested to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.