Gerald D. Schindler, age 90, of Orange, passed away June 30, 2020. Gerald was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Cleveland.
Beloved husband of the late Pearl Schindler (nee Handler); devoted father of Dan (Jennifer) Schindler, Paula (Joe) Cala and Michael (Annette) Schindler; loving grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Herbert Schindler.
Private funeral services will be held July 2 at Mount Olive Cemetery. To view the funeral service at 2 p.m. July 2, navigate to bit.ly/2CWxBYU.
The family requests no visitation at this time.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Schindler family.