Alice Schlachet (nee Weinstein), beloved wife of the late Sanford; devoted mother of Jerome, Mark (Francine) and Ronald Schlachet; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Sheldon, Tasha, Jared and Aaron Schlachet, Loren, Claire and Skylar Schlachet, Rebecca, Brent and Daniel and Lana Kirvel, Avrohom, Sora and Gavriel, Dovid, Esther, Batsheva and Miriam Starke, Elisheva, Meyer and Chaya Rochel, Shlomo and Ruchama Rus Auslander, and Yosef, Ashira and Kayla Malka Schlachet. Dear sister of the following deceased: Herman Winston, Rozelle Orling and Melvin Weinstein.
Private family services will be held at noon Dec. 9 at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, Mark will observe Shiva via phone: 216-225-7559. Friends may view the service beginning Dec. 10 on YouTube (enter Alice Schlachet Funeral Service).
Contributions are suggested to B’nai Brith.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Booaktz Memorial Chapel.