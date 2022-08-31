Schlesinger, Donald

Donald Schlesinger of Huntington Beach, Calif. passed away Aug. 28 at the age of 85.
Born April 24, 1937 in Cleveland to Charles and Mina Schlesinger, Don graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, where he was a member of BAT, before attending Ohio University for Education. At Monticello Junior High School he was a member of the Deltans. He served in the United States Army.
For 40 years he taught in the California school system, teaching mathematics and biology, and coaching football, baseball and soccer. Don loved his children, his friends and coaching. He coached football in his early 80s as a volunteer at Long Beach High School and was the top winningest high school soccer coach in California.
He cared deeply for his own children and the kids he coached. Don is predeceased by his wife, Marcy. He is survived by his children, Dr. Charles Schlesinger of Albuquerque, N.M., Daniel Schlesinger of Huntington Beach, Calif. and Marla Filbrun of Gambier, Ohio; siblings. Dr. Harvey (Elaine) Schlesinger of Shaker Heights and Jerold Schlesinger of Mayfield Heights; nieces and nephews, Karen Neides of Pepper Pike, Jill Schlesinger of Sherman Oaks, Calif., Chad Schlesinger of Cleveland and Gabe Schlesinger of Cleveland; and five grandchildren.
Don will be laid to rest Sept. 3 in California at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Sharon Garden section.