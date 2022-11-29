Dr. Harvey A. Schlesinger, DDS, 87, passed away Nov. 24, 2022, with his family by his side.
Harvey was the adored husband of Elaine Schlesinger (nee Cowan); cherished father of Karen Neides and Jill Schlesinger; and beloved grandfather of Melissa, David and Adam Neides.
Dr. Schlesinger was a true gentleman and an accomplished endodontist who cared about his loved ones and the patients he served for 36 years. Harvey was a proud graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and Case Western Reserve University, where he played college baseball and was a varsity letterman. Dr. Schlesinger also graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry, followed by an endodontic internship at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Detroit. Upon returning to Cleveland, he was an endodontic clinical instructor at Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry for seven years, as well as in private practice, and served as president of the Euclid Dental Society.
Dr. Schlesinger was a past member of the American Association of Endodontists, the Cleveland Dental Society, and chaired The Speakers Bureau of Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity.
Harvey and Elaine were college sweethearts fixed up by friends to attend a Cleveland Indians “Guardians” game. Little did Harvey know that his pretty date had listened to sportscaster Jimmy Dudley, since the age of eleven and was a diehard fan. Throughout their inseparable 61-year marriage, Harvey and Elaine shared a passion for their Cleveland sports teams, New York theater, the music of the Big Band Era, with Benny Goodman’s “Sing, Sing, Sing,” being Harvey’s favorite.
Another passion of Harvey’s was the history of WWII. He and Elaine attended the 45th Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, an experience that they would never forget. The Schlesinger’s were tennis players, and Harvey captained the men’s interclub tennis team at The Oakwood County Club for 37 years. He enjoyed the competition and lasting friendships made both on and off the court. Harvey was a “guy’s guy” who was part of a lunch bunch that met every Wednesday for good food and conversation about dentistry, medicine, politics and, of course, sports. No subject was off the table!
But, Harvey’s greatest pleasure in life was watching his three grandchildren on a stage, on a court, on a trip, or on his sunny back porch. He had a close bond with his children and grandchildren, who all treasured his honest advice, lack of drama, and acceptance of others. He guided them with a gentle hand, and lived his own life with kindness, integrity and class.
Harvey was predeceased by his loving parents, Charles and Mina Schlesinger (nee Schneiderman); brother, Donald (Marcy) Schlesinger (both deceased); and brother-in-law, Joel Cowan.
He is survived by brother, Jerold Schlesinger; sister-in-law, Belita (Ronald) Cowan; and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews and a great-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to InMotion (a non-profit organization helping people with Parkinson’s disease), 23905 Mercantile Road, Beachwood, OH, 44122 (beinmotion.org).
A private family service and interment was held Nov. 28.
The family will receive friends between 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 2600 Shaker Blvd., Beachwood, OH, 44122.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.