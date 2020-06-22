Beverly Schlessinger (nee Weisberg), 86, of Beachwood, passed away peacefully June 21, 2020.
Born on June 18, 1934, to Ida and William Weisberg. She attended John Adams High School in Cleveland.
Beloved wife of the late Sheldon who she married in 1954. Together, they enjoyed traveling, gambling, spending time with each other and with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She worked at their family business, Merit Brass Co., for 25 years alongside her husband and son, Marc. She was an avid Cleveland baseball and basketball fan. She also loved a good game of mahjong.
She is survived by her children: Marc (Susan) Schlessinger, Wendy Charna and Karen (Edward) Waters. Cherished Grandma of Jacob, Carly and Kyle Schlessinger, Lindsey (Jonathan) Schultz, Jennifer and Brad Charna, and Adam, Alyssa and Bryan Waters. Beloved Gigi of Dakota and Esme Schultz. Devoted mother-in law to Michael Charna. Dear sister of the late Jack, Martin Weisberg and Rose Keilin.
Private graveside funeral services will be held June 23 at Bet Olam Cemetery (B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue section).
To view this service at 10 a.m. June 23, visit bit.ly/2NhHwKs.
Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Schlessinger family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.