Morris L. Schmidt of Beachwood died Aug. 31.
He was 93. Born in Cleveland, Oct. 4, 1928, to Philip and Celia Schmidt, he graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland in 1947. He earned a BBA of business and attended trade school.
A veteran of the Korean War, he worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 38.
Morris was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He also volunteered with his friend, Sam Wolfe, at fundraising walks for multiple sclerosis. He enjoyed chess and amateur ham radio. His call letters were WK8J.
His wife, Barbara J. Schmidt, predeceased him, as did his parents and siblings Rosalee Schmidt, David Schmidt, Joseph Schmidt, Sarah Weber and Lois Skolnik.
He leaves two children, Russell E. Schmidt of Beachwood, and Cynthia Schmidt (Michael) Feinberg of Santa Barbara, Calif.; three grandchildren, Daniel Feinberg, Jason Feinberg and Arielle Feinberg; and a brother, Alexander (Zarie) Schmidt of Mayfield Heights.
The funeral will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 3740 Ridge Road, Cleveland.For shiva information, email cindy.feinberg@gmail.com.