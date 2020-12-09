Marla Schmittke of Lyndhurst, daughter of Bennett Schmittke (deceased) and Garnet Schmittke (deceased), passed away peacefully Nov. 14, 2020.
Marla was born in Cleveland on March 23, 1947. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 1963 and continued her education at The Ohio State University, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Marla enjoyed watching all sports on TV, and working at Pearl’s Place and the gift shop at Menorah Park. She also worked at SteinMart part time. Marla loved going out to dinner with her friends and playing mahjong with her ladies.
Marla is survived by her, sister Wendy Yates; her niece, Stacey Yates; and her brother-in-law, George Yates, all from Riverside, Calif. Donations in Marla’s memory can be made to Menorah Park Gift Shop, Vinney Hospice or Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.