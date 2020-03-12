Sally Schneeweis (nee Polen) died March 12, 2020, in Cleveland, at nearly 81 years of age.
Born to Harry and Dora (nee Chesler) Polen, Sally and her siblings – older brother Tommy and younger sister Ellen – grew up on the east side of Cleveland in an Orthodox Jewish home where hard work and love of family – nuclear and extended – were the core values.
Upon graduation from Shaw High School in 1957, Sally convinced her parents to let her attend Ohio University where brother Tommy, a few years ahead, would be able to keep an eye on her. There she met Tommy’s friend Stan Schneeweis, an upperclassman premed who would become her soulmate and husband of 60 years.
Sally is survived by Stanley; their four children, David (Sue Chen-Yu Kuo), Andrew, Richard (Melissa), and Jacki (Michael Sheck); ten grandchildren (Zachary, Amanda, Jeremy, Carly, Haley, Emry, Adam, Joshua, Jacob, Jessica); and sister Ellen of Marietta, Ga. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Tommy.
Sally had a lifelong love of literature. She earned credits at Brooklyn College while Stanley attended medical school, and eventually earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from John Carroll University – breaking gender boundaries along the way – while raising four children.
She was an authority on the poetry of William Butler Yeats. For many years she applied her sharp ear for language as an editor at the Cleveland Jewish News. Sally broke gender boundaries of a different sort when, on the occasion of her oldest son’s bar mitzvah, she was the first woman permitted to have an aliyah at Temple on the Heights (B’nai Jeshurun Congregation).
Sally enjoyed the performing arts, loved to cook and could spend countless hours watching British television series and movies. She derived special pleasure from walking the beach at Hilton Head Island, her decades long retreat from Cleveland cold. But more than anything else, Sally loved to read. She was a voracious reader who would actually exhaust entire collections at the local library, where she was a fixture.
Private services were held at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, with burial at Mount Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans section).
Shiva will be observed from 2 to 8 p.m. March 15 and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. March 16 at the home of Stanley Schneeweis, 713 Robley Lane in Mayfield. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or charities serving veterans are suggested.