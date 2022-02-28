Carmela Schneider (nee Grabash), beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Larry (Beth) Schneider, Linda Hirsch and the late Harold Schneider. Devoted grandmother of Lauryl (Josh) Sater, Kailyn (Jason) Rankin, Haeden (Briana) Schneider, Alivia (Cody) Washington, Brittany Hirsch, Preslie Hirsch, Max (Lindsey) Schneider and Megan Schneider. Great-grandmother of Dylan, Harper, Dane, Decker, Liam and Brielle. Dear sister of the late Esther Rosenfarb. The family wishes to express appreciation to Olena Gordova and Zanna Khalafan for their caring and their love to Carmela.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 11 a.m. March 2 at bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary of Carmela Schneider, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.