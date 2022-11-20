David Schneider, beloved husband of Elaine (nee Garaway, deceased), passed away Nov. 19, 2022.
Loving father of Kirt A. (Cynthia) Schneider, Mitchell C. (Kyla) Schneider and Rabbi Simcha (Rabbi Shawn) Zevit. Devoted grandfather of Morgan (Mat Napchen), Dana (Anthony Bokar) and Noah Leavitt, Sari (Dr. Seth), Ramie (Russell Stern), Sam, and Keeva Schneider, Alyssa (Ryan) Swinehart and Summer (Eric) Gruenbacher. Dear brother of Sanford Schneider (deceased) and Anne Slavik (deceased).
The family will be holding a private funeral. Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Center for Senior Living.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.