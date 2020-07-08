Elaine Schneider (nee Swirsky), 89, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away June 23, 2020.
Born in Cleveland to Rose and Edward Swirsky on Nov. 17, 1930, Elaine graduated from Glenville High School and briefly attended The Ohio State University.
As a prior member of Beth Am Congregation (now part of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation) and an active member of the Beth Am Couples Club, Elaine held various administrative positions for the Beachwood Board of Education and Saks Fifth Avenue. She was also involved with ORT and was a volunteer at The Gathering Place. Elaine was a lifelong bridge player and avid reader.
Voted Glenville High School homecoming queen in 1949, her friends were lifelong and an important part of her life. She was an impeccably groomed women who took pride in her appearance even through her recent illness.
Elaine is survived by her children, Susie Baum and Nancy (Harvey) Kritzer of Scottsdale; grandchildren, David (Jamie Krell) Baum, Laura (Nick) Eggen, Sara Kritzer and Andrew Kritzer; great-grandchildren, Harper and Hayes Eggen; her beloved sister-in-law, Goldalee Latter; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Edward Swirsky; and brothers, Leonard and Arnold Swirsky.
Services were held June 26 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations in Elaine’s memory can be made to The Gathering Place.