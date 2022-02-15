Hermien Ruth Schneider (nee Freiberg), beloved wife of the late Jerry. Loving mother of Avery (Maggie) Schneider, Howard Schneider and Marc (Heidi) Schneider. Devoted grandmother of Brandon, Sam, Emily, Gabrielle, Matthew (Alisha) and Jessica. Dear sister of Shirley (Ron, deceased) Wolf and the late Alvin Freiberg.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it at 1 p.m. Feb. 16 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary for Hermien Schneider, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m. Feb. 16, and from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the residence of Heidi and Marc Schneider 5059 Cheswick Drive in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Rescue Village or The Shaker Schools Foundation.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.