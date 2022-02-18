Lillian Schneider, 95, loving wife of Sanford (deceased); mother of Neil (Beth Anne), Don (Debbi Malik), Kent (Jaci Traver); adored by her grandchildren, Elizabeth Ellis, Greg Schneider (Kari Voss), Matthew (Abby) Schneider, Alison Schneider (Anthony Phillips), Lindsay (Scott) Engel, Alex Schneider (Nicki Gitlin), Anna (Thomas) Adams, Kerri Schneider (Geoffrey Turbow) and Amy (Zachary) Leighton; great-grandmother to eighteen.
Born in London, England in 1926. Met her husband Sanford during WWII and married in 1945. Came to the United States at the conclusion of the war on the Queen Mary with approximately 1000 other war brides. Lived in Shaker Heights where they raised their family, which was the focus of her entire life.
Private services. No visitation due to COVID-19.
