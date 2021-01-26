Marcia G. Schneider, dearly beloved wife for 70 years to Leonard; devoted mother of Randi (Eric) Packer, Carol (Kerry) Halee and Cheryl (Kenneth) Ross; cherished grandmother of Melissa (Robert) O’Neill, Jamie (Daniel) Bienstock, Danielle (Chris) Schneider, Benjamin (Allison) Ross and Jessica Ross (fiancé, Patrick Sheehan); loving great grandmother of Amelia, Norah, Maya, Riley and Brayden; dear sister of the following deceased: Annette Kolt and Ralph Williams.
Marcia enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping, socializing and helping other people. She loved celebrating the Jewish holidays with her family. Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with a burial at Mount Olive Cemetery.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
To view the service at 11 a.m. Jan. 28, visit bkbmc.com (Marcia Schneider obituary) for the link.
Contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or the Gathering Place.