Nancy R. Schneider, beloved wife of the late Howard for 62 years. Loving mother of Scott (Joan) Schneider and Laura Marks Maggied, who predeceased her. Proud grandmother of Stephanie, Steven and Emma Schneider and Daniel (Lindsay) Marks. Great-grandmother to Aiden and Logen Marks.
Nancy was born in Cleveland Nov. 12, 1931. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School and went to Miami University. Throughout her life, she was active in many organizations and had a deep affection for volunteering. She was a member of Lake Forest Country Club and the Cleveland Play House, which she enjoyed with her husband. Along the way she found time to get a teaching degree from Notre Dame College and taught at the high school level for many years. Later in life, she relished reading a good book and playing mahjong and canasta with her friends. Above all she treasured her family. She leaves behind her legacy of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
There will be private graveside services.
Contributions may be made to Cleveland Hope Lodge, The Gathering Place or The Cleveland Museum of Art, three places Nancy loved to volunteer.
