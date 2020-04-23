Sandra Lee Schoemann (nee Recht), 74, of Dayton, passed away April 1, 2020.
Sandra was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in Barberton, Ohio, the daughter of Jack Recht and Edith Recht Aberte. She was a graduate of Barberton High School and earned her B.A. at Ohio University. Sandra worked for 30 years at Dayton Meadowdale High School. Sandra was a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue in Dayton. She was a board member of Hadassah in Dayton and Miami Valley Jewish Genealogy & History. She enjoyed genealogy, travel, gardening, reading and baking her legendary cheesecakes.Sandra was predeceased by her beloved husband of 41 years, Steven M. Schoemann (deceased July 27, 2019). Dear sister of Carol (Harvey) Splaver of Beachwood and the late Barry Recht.
Services were held April 3 in Dayton.
Contributions are suggested to Miami Valley Jewish Genealogy & History, 525 Versailles Drive, Centerville, OH 45459; or the American Cancer Society.