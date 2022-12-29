Carol Schoenewald passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a long, loving and productive life.
Preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and husband, Henry (1924-2003), Carol is survived by her children, Robert (Robin) and Michael (Catherine); grandchildren, Jamie (Melissa), Lauren, and Gregory; and a great-grandson; and nieces and their families.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carol’s favorite charity, the Henry Schoenewald Stem Cell Research Endowed Fund (uhgiving.org) or P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland, OH 44101-4554.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.