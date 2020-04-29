Carole M. Schonberg, 88, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at the Woonsocket Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Woonsocket, R.I.
She was born in Cleveland on April 18, 1932, to Morris and Rose Kreisman. She lived previously in Beachwood and was the beloved wife of the late Alan Schonberg for 37 years who pre-deceased her. For the last few years, she lived with her daughter, and son-in-law, in Franklin, Mass. In her early years, she was married to Irving Rothenberg with whom she raised three children. Beyond her work as a homemaker, Carole found time for many unique interests, even appearing as a yoga expert on the “Mike Douglas Show.”
Carole was an active member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. She was a past chairwoman of the Women’s Division of the Ruby Campaign and was a Lion of Judah. She was also an integral part of Management Recruiters International when her husband, Alan, served as its president for more than three decades. Through Management Recruiters, she and Alan made many friends and traveled all over the world.
Carole was an energetic, vibrant, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She flew coast to coast to spend time with her spread-across America family. She orchestrated wonderful family vacations, which will be remembered and cherished by all her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sisters, both in Florida: Ellen Fandetti (husband, John) and Margorie Espenship (husband, Dick); her daughter, Leslie Cotton (husband, Peter) of Franklin, Mass.; her son, William Rothenberg (wife, Sarah), of Los Gatos, Calif.; her son, Drew Roth, of New York City; and Caryl Goode of Durango, Colo. She had seven grandchildren: Julia Sinykin (husband, Joshua) of Shrewsbury, Mass.; Rochelle Rosenthal (husband, Randall) of Attleboro, Mass.; Tyler Rothenberg (wife, Brittany) of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Bennett Rothenberg (wife Kristina) of Chicago; Madeline Rothenberg of London, England; Clark Rothenberg of Los Angeles; and Ariel Roth, of Los Angeles. She had seven great-grandchildren: Elon Sinykin, Irina Sinykin, Sadie Rosenthal, Emmett Rosenthal, Sky Rothenberg, Stella Rothenberg and Eliza Rothenberg. She is also survived by stepsons William Schonberg (wife, Lisa); Jeff Schonberg (wife, Beth); David Schonberg; stepdaughter, Lynne Schonberg (husband, Keith Weiner); and step grandchildren, Adam Schonberg, Julia Schonberg, Joel Weiner, and Ross and Corey Schonberg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carole’s memory can be made to either charity below:
Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44122, or online at jfsa-cleveland.org; or the American Cancer Society LUNGevity Foundation, PO Box 754, Chicago, IL 60690 or online at lungevity.org.