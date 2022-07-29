Schrank, Lois

Lois K. Goldstein Schrank (nee Kann), beloved wife of the late Ben Schrank. Loving mother of Robert (Jill) Goldstein, Jeffrey (Janice McGrogan) Goldstein and Lawrence (Jana) Goldstein and stepmother of Carolyn Mugge. Devoted grandmother of Jessica Goldstein, Madison (Eric) Delphia, Erin (Matt) Hart and great-grandmother of Ty, Zoey, Jackson, Emma Rae and Hazel.
Private family services were held. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation. Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter or Rescue Village.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.