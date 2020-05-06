Richard Schreiber was born Aug. 18, 1931, and passed away May 3, 2020, at the age of 88 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. He was a loving husband of nearly 59 years to Arlene (nee Likover); devoted father of Bobby (Doreen), Billy and Cathy; and beloved grandfather to Evan (Nick Klein), Rachel (David Heiser) and Jessie Guffey (Kurt).
Known as Dick to his family and friends, he was a graduate of Glenville High School and attended The Ohio State University. Dick was a lifelong tennis player and loved playing basketball in his younger years. Gin rummy was his card game of choice and he played to the very end. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians fan, win or lose, and cheered on the Buckeyes, too. Dick was a voracious reader of fiction, he loved all food, had a sweet tooth (chocolate), and would travel to all parts of Greater Cleveland for a good meal. We will all miss his sense of humor, entrepreneurial spirit and ability to look on the bright side.
Please raise a glass in Dick’s memory.
Memorial service to be scheduled for a future date.
The family welcomes donations in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or any charity of choice.