Michael I. Schrier, 78, of Los Angeles, passed away April 23, 2021.
A resident of Cleveland for 23 years, Michael was born in Cleveland to Bertha and Sol Schrier on May 25, 1942. He is survived by his children, Bethany (Ami) Kassar of Philadelphia and Daniel (Julie) Schrier of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Sam and Charlotte Kassar, and Mia and Emme Schrier; and siblings, Jeffrey Schrier of Croton on Hudson, N.Y., and Shelley Schrier of Wooster. He was predeceased by his parents, Bertha and Sol Schrier; and his wife, Sue (nee Desatnik).
Funeral services were held April 26 in Los Angeles.