Robert Schubach, 87, born Aug. 8, 1933, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, passed away Nov. 12, 2020, in Beachwood.
On Kristallnacht, at age of 5 years old, he bit a Nazi officer on the leg. Moving to Cleveland with his family in 1939, Robert graduated from East High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Case Institute of Technology, and then a Master of Science degree in physics from John Carroll University.
Robert was a chief electrical engineer for more than 35 years at MWH, where he consulted on design projects internationally. His parents were founding members of Gates of Hope, now Congregation Shaarey Tikvah.
Robert loved gardening, swimming, travel and spending time with his family, and was a member of a stock investment club. When his father was old and bedridden, he went to his parents’ house every night for about a year to help his mother care for him.
He is remembered for his kindness, gentleness, love of life and his quirky sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Schubach; children, Laura (Michael) Jaffe and Bernard (Jamie) Schubach; grandchildren, Alan and Joel Jaffe, and Dani and Abby Schubach; nephews, Michael Kurtz and Jonathan Kurtz, and niece, Lisa (Richard) Hinegardner. He was predeceased by his parents, Gustav and Pauline Schubach, and sibling, Inge Kurtz.
Services were held Nov. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Zion Memorial Park.
Contributions in memory of Robert can be made to the Robert and Alice Schubach Holocaust Educational Fund, c/o Congregation Shaarey Tikvah, 26811 Fairmount Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122, or the Alzheimer’s Association’s Cleveland chapter.