Goldie Schulman (nee Ruben), who turned 100 on Dec. 31, 2021, was a legend in Cleveland.
Goldie was predeceased by her husband, Irv, and daughter, Randi. She is survived by her son, Roger (Christina); granddaughter, Monica; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte.
Although living most of her life in Cleveland, Goldie spent her last months under the care of her close friends, John Meese and Todd Zoscak, in Pompano Beach, Fla.
Goldie was a leader, a trendsetter, and an accomplished visionary in many areas. She was a talented artist and her work as an interior decorator was renown all over the city. Goldie owned two stores over the years; her Needlepoint Only business was especially remarkable and cutting edge. Whether going to antique shows, attending art class, playing mahjong, or just having dinner with her friends, Goldie never sat still as she took special pride in always looking her best! Her flair for fashion and distinctive sense of style are just some of what will be missed by all who knew her.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Jewish National Fund – to plant a tree in Israel in her memory (usa.jnf.org/jnf-tree-planting-center).