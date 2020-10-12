Miriam Schulman (nee Gressel), beloved wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of Louis (Barbara) Schulman and the late Jonathan (Zary) Schulman. Dear sister of Yale Gressel, Philip Gressel and Leah Jacoby. Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mount Sinai Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 situation, family requests no visitation. To view a livestream of the service, visit bkbmc.com, scroll to "Obituaries," select Miriam's notice and scroll down to "Livestream" and click join.
Friends who wish may contribute to the charity of their choice.