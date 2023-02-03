Ethel S. Schultz (nee Sandson), age 91, died on Feb. 1, 2023. She was the wife of Elliott J. Schultz (deceased); mother of Abby Schultz (Ken Brown) of Hillsdale, N.Y., Martin (Juli) Schultz of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandmother of Adam and Sophia Brown and Aaron, Joshua and Emma Schultz; sister to Jeanne Applbaum (deceased), John Sandson (deceased) and Michael Sandson (deceased).
Ethel grew up outside Pittsburgh, Pa. in the town of Jeannette. She was a graduate of Penn State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree, and of The Ohio State University, where she received a master’s in dietetics. Ethel was an active volunteer throughout her adult life, notably for the Mayfield Schools, Temple Emanu El and the National Council of Jewish Women. She held several leadership roles in all these organizations and was frequently recognized for her contributions. She was a great friend to many in her community, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was also a fantastic cook.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road in Orange Village. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery. Family will receive friends immediately following interment until 6 p.m. at Temple Emanu El.
Memorial donations can be made to The Sandson-Schultz Adult Education Fund at Temple Emanu El, Cleveland; the National Council of Jewish Women, Cleveland; and The Cleveland Opera.
Arrangements under the direction of Shapiro Funeral Care.