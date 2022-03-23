Pamela S. Schultz, 80, passed away peacefully with her family by her side March 20, 2022. She was born in Cleveland on Jan. 2, 1942, to the late Herbert and Ruth Skall.
Pam was a lover of life and all it had to offer. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, dancing, and making people happy. She always had a sweet tooth (especially Jujyfruits and black licorice). She had the kindest heart.
Preceded in death by her sisters, Gail Luft and Milta Mandel, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence; children, Dr. Randy (Jenna) Schultz, Leslie (Bryan) Bennington, David Schultz and Alyssa (Scott) Blitzer; grandchildren, Lily, Joshua, Rachel, Ben, Kyle and Alex; siblings, Bonnie (Stuart) Cohen, Hope Winer and Geoffrey (Francine) Skall; and sister-in-law Beverly (Jon) Levenson.
The family would like to thank Norma and Tammy and all of the associates from Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care of Pam.
Graveside service was held March 24 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Hospice or Stewart’s Caring Place.
Arrangements under the direction of Gordon Memorial Home.