Schur, Barbara

Barbara Schur, 94, of Sarasota, Fla., died on June 20, 2023.
She was born in The Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 16, 1928, and came to Sarasota through Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Chicago and Cleveland, where she lived the majority of her adult life.
She was a librarian, specializing in medicine, music and Judaica. A member of Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, Heights Jewish Center (University Heights), SaBra Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women, Sarasota Ballet Association, PNAI Parents of North American Israelis, Association of Jewish Libraries, and volunteered for Computers4Seniors, Jewish Family and Children’s Services and Chabad of Bradenton.
Barbara graduated form the University of Cincinnati and University of Minnesota. She also attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and the Chicago Musical College as well as Case Western University and the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard P. Schur; her beloved daughter, Lenore Karen Eisenberg; and her beloved brother, Martin Zevin Silver. Survivors include her daughter, Joan Rachel Shapiro (David) of Kibbutz Beerot Yitzchak, Israel, and sons Peter Daniel Eisenberg of Lyndhurst and William Gary Schur (Donna) of Highland Park, Ill.; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Tzippy Levi, Natti (Amit) Shapiro, Moshe (Michal) Shapiro, Meir (Ayala) Shapiro, Elisheva (Hod) Bauer, Robert (Rebecca) Schur, Daniel Schur; and 18 great-grandchildren, as well as beloved nieces and nephews.
The funeral was held on June 21 in Sarasota.
Memorial donations may be made to Chabad of Bradenton, Heights Jewish Center, United Cerebral Palsy or the charity of your choice.