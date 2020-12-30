Harry Schuster, 98, a Holocaust survivor, died Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Beachwood surrounded by many of his loved ones. Caring father of Benny (Gwen) Schuster, Helen Chronister, Marilyn (Joseph) Davidovich, Goldie (Rabbi David) Shawel and Jack Schuster. Devoted grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of many.
Harry was born in the small town of Lenin, Poland, which was invaded in 1940. The Nazis killed his parents, grandparents and many other family members. The memory of the Holocaust, and especially the deaths of his brothers Boruch, Mordecai and Shmuel, was never far from his thoughts and he often spoke of it. He was an active member of Kol Israel, which helped many survivors endure their losses through friendships with other survivors.
Harry’s two sisters, Rachel (Leon) Faigenbam (deceased) and Dora (Barel) Stankowicz (deceased) survived the war and managed to get into Israel. In his youth, Harry was a Zionist and wanted to live in Israel, but his sisters, fearing more suffering and loss, urged him to go to America. Years later, he brought both sisters and cousins to Cleveland.
Harry married another Holocaust survivor, the late Margaret (nee Wolywovics) and built a life based on Yiddishkeit and friendships. He loved socializing. Nothing made him happier than celebrating Jewish holidays with family and going to Kol Israel activities like picnics and holiday events.
Upon retiring, he attended services daily at the Chabad of Cleveland and Jewish Learning Connection, where he became close to Rabbi Sholom Ber Chaikin and Rabbi Ephriam Nisenbaum. He was also a member of Heights Jewish Center.
A graveside service was held Dec. 10, 2020 at Zion Memorial Park. Shiva was private due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Harry donated to many Jewish and Israeli organizations. Friends who wish may contribute to the Kol Israel Foundation or a Jewish charity of their choice.