Robert K. Schuster died March 5, 2022, in Rumson, N.J.
Born in Cleveland in 1932, he was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School’s class of 1950. Robert attended the University of Wisconsin and served in the U.S. Air Force. At all three venues, he was a renowned pitcher who threw many no-hitters. His curve balls are probably the reason for his slice-and-dice tennis shots later in life.
He had an extraordinary bond with his four children who treasured his even temper, lack of drama and acceptance of others. He guided them with a gentle hand. Bob was nonjudgmental and lived his life without guile or pretense.
A perfect day for him was playing singles tennis with his best friends, Stephen or Patrick, followed by an iced tea and then a few laps at the pool. Darn good for 89 years.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Haaren Schuster; children, Ken (Rosie), Stu (Meme), Lyanne and Ritt; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Ruthie Raskin; and a niece and nephew.
In keeping with his low-key nature, arrangements were private. Donations in his memory to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.