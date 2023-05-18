Schwachter, Richard

Richard Schwachter, 78 of Mountain View, Calif., passed away on May 10, 2023.
A resident of Cleveland for more than 50 years, Richard was born on Aug. 8, 1944, in Cleveland to Robert and Jayne Schwachter (deceased), and was the brother of Lawrence (deceased). Richard graduated from Shaker Heights High School, and received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from The University of Wisconsin and a Juris Doctor degree in law from Case Western Reserve University.
Richard was a lawyer by trade, as well as a real estate investor, a divorce mediator, a champion for helping families deal with elder care for their loved ones, a podcaster with a series called “The Reluctant Senior,” and an avid writer and painter.
Richard is survived by his wife, Barbara Bernstein of Mountain View; his children, Steven Schwachter of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Marc Schwachter of Cleveland; his grandchildren, Simon Schwachter, Ava Schwachter, Hudson Schwachter and Zane Schwachter; and his friend and children’s mother, Betsy Mielziner of Cleveland.
Private services will be held in Mountain View and a celebration of life for his friends and loved ones from Cleveland will be held in Cleveland at a later date this summer.