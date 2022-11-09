Allan Schwartz, a very special loving family man and highly respected nuclear engineer, passed away peacefully on
Oct. 31, 2022.
Born in Cleveland, he worked 54 years for Westinghouse, Bechtel, Bettis in Pittsburgh, throughout the U.S. and abroad. His second marriage was a very happy loving union with his grieving widow Shirley Holtzman Schwartz. He was a forever loving father of Barry Schwartz. Also, a wonderful brother to his only sibling, Marvin Schwartz in Cleveland – both sons of the late Celia and David Schwartz.
Allan will be lovingly mourned by his granddaughters, Kayla and Rachel Schwartz, and Barry’s wife, Tammy. His love for them and his particular brand of humor will always remain with his extended in-law family: Judi and Steve, Max and Avi Rosen, and David and Cynthia Holtzman; grandkids and great-grandkids; and Steven and Patricia Holtzman. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family of cousins across the U.S. as well as the many friends of him and his widow.
A small intimate graveside service was held at Parkway Jewish Center Cemetery in Turtle Creek, Pa., with Cantor Henry Shapiro officiating, topped off with his wife’s praise to her very loving husband and his special brand of humor.
Contributions honoring him may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice, in memory of Allan Irvin Schwartz.
Arrangements under the direction of Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc.