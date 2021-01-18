Charlotte Zelda Rosenthal Kramer Schwartz, of Shaker Heights was born in Cleveland on Oct. 28, 1919.
After attending the University of Michigan, she transferred to Flora Stone Mather College for Women of Case Western Reserve University and graduated in 1941 in with a BA in psychology.
Married Milton A. Kramer (1915-1980) on July 3, 1941, and remarried Leonard Schwartz (1919-2019) on November 28, 1982. Survived by her son, Mark (Nancy) Kramer; step-children, Sandra Mott, Barry (Merle) Schwartz, Roger (Catherine) Schwartz and Howard (Charlene) Schwartz; nephew, Bruce Chemel; grandchildren, Toby (Lisa) Kramer, Elizabeth (Erik) Auerbach, Benjamin Kramer, Carolyn (Shane) Martin, Sara (Jason) Barnes, Daniel (Josephine Vu) Schwartz, Cory Schwartz, Rachel (Andrew) Menditch, and Dustin, Nicole and Malorie Schwartz; cousin, Lory Schiff; nieces, Jane (Michael) Horvitz, Cynthia Boardman, Sarah (Patrick) Pendergast, and Elizabeth and Kate Horvitz; and nephew, Jay Boardman. Great-grandmother of 11.
She served for many years on the board of directors of Work Wear Corporation, the company founded by her father Samuel Rosenthal and led for many decades by her brother Leighton Rosenthal. She was a passionate philanthropist, supporting hundreds of worthy organizations in Cleveland, Israel and around the world.
She served on the board of The Samuel Rosenthal Foundation, The Charlotte R. and Milton A. Kramer Charitable Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and the Cleveland Orchestra. Through her foundations, she endowed the Milton A. Kramer Law Clinic and the Samuel Rosenthal Center for Judaic Studies, both at Case Western Reserve University.
Inspired by Eugene Lang’s I have a Dream Program, she committed to arrange mentorships and pay college tuition for an entire class of 71 students from the primary school she had attended, East Madison Elementary School. The class included London Fletcher who went on to become a professional football player, winning the super bowl with the St. Louis Rams.
She was a devoted life-long member of Park Synagogue, and had been a member of the Union Club and Oakwood Country Club in Cleveland, Harmonie Club in New York and the Palm Beach Country Club.
Contributions to the Cleveland Orchestra, Case Western University or the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Friends may view the service beginning Jan. 22 at YouTube (enter Charlotte Kramer-Schwartz).