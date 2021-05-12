Dr. Daniel E. Schwartz, born April 21, 1924, died peacefully on May 8, 2021, with his children by his side.
Dan served in the U.S. Navy for four years from 1942 to 1946. In 1947, he married Doris Estelle Ottenberg from Asbury Park, N.J., who predeceased him in 2006. He attended Case Western Reserve University where he earned Bachelor of Science and DDS degrees. Dr. Dan was known as a gentle dentist, long remembered by patients even after he retired in 1992.
A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Dan was actively involved in music, including many years with the Letter Carriers, Scimitars Dance and Concert, and Hillcrest Concert Bands. While his wife Doris loved singing and acting on stage, Dan could be heard playing saxophone in pit bands for area musicals. He enjoyed skiing, fishing, traveling all over the world and time with his children — Jeffrey Schwartz and wife, Betsy Bowen, Diane Turner and husband, Estes, and David Schwartz and wife, Vera Brown; as well as grandchildren, Colin Turner and wife, Lillie Marshall, Evan Turner, Benjamin Schwartz, Daniel Schwartz and wife, Corinne; and great-grandchildren, Devon and Joya Marshall. His sister was the late Ruth Felber.
Dan never stopped attending classes in medicine, music, Judaism and everything available at the Rose Institute. Every hobby became a passion, from competitive chess, bridge and tennis to biking, scuba diving, tai chi and growing bonsai trees.
Dan was a loyal Mason, Cleveland Clinic volunteer and constant reader. He will be remembered as an insatiable learner and loving, adventurous spirit who was blessed to enjoy a very full life.
Donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in memory of Daniel Schwartz.