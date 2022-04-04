Edward L. Schwartz, age 88, of Phoenix, born Oct. 20, 1933, passed away April 3, 2022.
Dearly beloved husband of Phyllis G. (nee Frank). Devoted father of Mark Schwartz (Mary Schwartz), Steven Schwartz and Dr. Marcy Schwartz (Dr. Daniel Simon). Cherished grandfather of Alexandra and Kyle Schwartz, and Benjamin, Maxwell and Aaron Simon. Dear brother of the late Robert (Natalie) Schwartz. Brother-in-law of James (Phyllis) Frank and the late Norman (Jeanette) Frank.
Edward was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and Howard University College of Medicine. He was a dedicated cardiologist. Ed was an avid golfer and master bridge player.
Services will be held graveside at noon PST (3 p.m. EST) April 8 at Phoenix Memorial Park, 200 West Beardsley Road in Phoenix.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it by Zoom: https://beamtx.zoom.us/j/84212684221?pwd=bHlyZi9sd2ZDQXVMaTZzVDN6OGhFQT09.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. April 10 and from 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the relief effort for Ukraine at the Joint Distribution Committee (jdc.org/disasters/ukraine-response/).