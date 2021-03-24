Frederick Joel Schwartz (“Fred,” “Fredo,” “Freddy”) passed away in the early morning of March 13, 2021, in Houston at age 70.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 24, 1950, Fred was energetic in childhood and grew up enjoying swimming, cross-country and football. Fred received his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and went on to earn his Master of Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.
Following graduation from business school, Fred made the move to Houston, where he lived the rest of his life. A long career as a chemical engineer in the environmental industry filled Fred’s life along with his one and only passion – raising his three children.
Always the life of the party, Fred had a personality larger than life. His love for classic Motown music provided him great joy and he could often be found enjoying the live music at Sky Bar, or with a Corona in his hand listening to the band at Shakespeare’s Pub.
Fred spent a life surrounded by too many friends and family to mention, but all who knew him loved him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Martin Schwartz, and is survived by his daughter, Toodie Larson, and her husband, Eric, of Houston; his son, Michael Schwartz, of St. Louis; and his daughter, Ricki Hendrix, and her husband, Stephen, of Houston. He always smiled when he got to spend time with his grandchildren, Henry and Charlotte Larson, and Hudson and Amelia Hendrix. He is also survived by his two sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and John Levin of Chicago, and Mickey and Mark Stuart of Redmond, Wash.
Funeral services were held March 14 in Houston.
In lieu of flowers or food, donations in Fred’s memory can be made to Camp For All, a Camp for children and adults with special needs at campforall.org.