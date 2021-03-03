Lisa Anne Schwartz, born Jan. 15, 1976, in Cleveland to Hylah (nee Wynar) and Howard Schwartz of Shaker Heights.
Lisa graduated from Shaker Heights High School and Ursuline College. Dear sister of Meredith (Danny) Goldstein. Cherished aunt to Jordyn and Jake Goldstein. Beloved niece of Ellen and Jerold Glaser, and Harriet and Gary Charson. Cousin and friend to many.
Lisa enjoyed music and watching soap operas and movies on television. She loved taking care of her dogs. She was very interested in politics and the news. She was a whiz at sudoku and cryptograms. She helped both her mother and father with data entry on the computer. If you were her friend, she was loyal and caring.
Private family services were held. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Donations can be made to the TS Alliance, 8737 Colesville Road, Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910.