Marvin Schwartz, formerly of Youngstown, passed away May 26, 2021. Born on March 13, 1925, in Warren, to the late Ethel and William Schwartz. Marvin, the third of four boys, was predeceased by his brothers, David, Howard and Robert.
Following his return from service in the Pacific during World War II, where he was awarded two Purple Hearts, he attended Bradley University. He ultimately settled in Youngstown, where he met and married his wife of 73 years, Sonja (Schulman) Schwartz.
Although trained as a gemologist and watchmaker, he was involved in the wholesale grocery distribution business for several years. Returning full time to his roots in the jewelry industry, Marvin was the general manager of Jewel Mart in Liberty Township before founding the Marvin Schwartz Co., where for decades until his retirement in 2014 he continued to serve the diamond and jewelry needs of his loyal clientele in the Mahoning Valley and surrounding area.
An ardent sports fan and an obsessive tennis player he played several times a week until age 85.
Sonja and Marvin were lifetime members of Temple El Emeth (formerly Temple Emanuel) in Youngstown.
Marvin moved to Beachwood in 2014 to be closer to his sons, Bruce Schwartz (Shelley Roth) and Randy Schwartz (Elise). He is survived by his wife, sons and grandchildren, Jonathan and Lainie and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held graveside May 30 at the Temple Emanu-El Coitsville Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C., or the charity of their choice.